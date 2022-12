Orlando from 'Orlando & the Freak Show' on WiLD 94.1 is back doing his annual toy drive, 30 feet in the air!

He's living in a tent way up at the West Shore Plaza parking lot and he isn't coming down until Dec. 10.

Orlando's Toy Drive benefits The Children's Home Network, which has been serving foster kids and families since 1892. All donations will be shared with thousands of children in need.

You can make a donation at WiLD941.com/ToyDrive.