WiLD 94.1 FM’s 10th Annual Toy Drive Tower Event

Beasley Media Group announces WiLD 94.1 FM’s Freak Show Personality and Program Director, Orlando Davis’ will host the station’s 10th Annual Toy Drive Tower event to benefit The Children’s Home Network in Tampa, Florida.

Beginning on Friday, December 3rd at 5pm through Saturday, December 11th at 5pm, Orlando will climb the Toy Drive Tower, an outdoor constructed platform that will be elevated 30 feet in the air overlooking the City of Tampa and Metro by T-Mobile (2907 North Dale Mabry), where he will remain for eight days.

Orlando will encourage listeners to stop by and donate unwrapped toys, bicycles, toys, gift cards and monetary donations to benefit The Children’s Home Network. In addition, the Freak Show will join him from the tower and broadcast live every morning from December 6th-10th, 2021.

The WiLD 94.1 FM Morning Show Personality hopes to break last year’s donation collection record, which included more than 565 bicycles, 4 Full POD containers of toys and over $110,417.00 in cash and gift cards!

The Children’s Home Network is a non-profit organization that serves as a sanctuary for abused, neglected or abandoned children in the community.