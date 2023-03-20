Wilcox Nursery's Free Spring Festival is Next Weekend, Benefitting West Klosterman Preserve

Wilcox Nursery is hosting its annual spring festival this weekend, benefitting the West Klosterman Preserve project.

On Saturday, March 25 you can enjoy activities for the whole family, local vendors, expert speakers, and other environmental nonprofits will be there to host an interactive celebration of spring, caterpillars, and native plants. Admission is free!

The festival runs from 9am-4pm at Wilcox Nursery and Landscape, located at 12501 Indian Rocks Road in Largo.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the West Klosterman Preserve project. They're working to save 14 acres of untouched woods that are home to many Florida native plants and trees, as well as animals!

For more information on the spring festival, visit WilcoxNursery.com. For more information on the West Klosterman Preserve project, visit WKPreserve.com.