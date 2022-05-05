Why You Should Wash Your Laundry in Cold Water

When it comes to climate change, the majority of consumers want to do their part to protect the planet, but often don’t know where to start. The data shows that small, everyday acts add up to big impact. Now, Tide, America’s #1 laundry detergent, and WWF, a leading environmental voice, are teaming up to give Americans the scoop on how one small turn of the dial from hot to cold in the laundry room can lead to big impact for the planet, while helping consumers prolong the life of clothing and save money on energy bills.

Go to worldwildlife.org or tide.com for more information.