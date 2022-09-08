Why the Palm Beaches May Be the Perfect Getaway

While summer may be winding down, many people may be looking for a getaway to relax and rejuvenate between the back-to-school hustle and bustle and before the busy holiday season begins.

A growing trend since the pandemic is wellness-focused-travel to prioritize self-care. The Palm Beaches is the perfect escape to find unique outdoor recreation, pampering, meditation, and endless opportunities to connect with nature year-round.

Lifestyle expert Katie McGrath shares her favorite health and wellness activities to relax, rejuvenate and re-nourish.

She also gives us the low-down on Spatober – the month-long event held throughout October that focuses on special offerings for the mind, body and soul – from spa therapies, wellness experiences, special events, and healthy dining deals available for a limited time.

There are also tons of ways to embrace the spirit of wellness, physical health and mental health in The Palm Beaches, from beachside yoga, Pilates, paddle boarding, kayaking and biking in the Florida sunshine.

For visitors from out of town or locals looking for a staycation, The Palm Beaches offers a diverse collection of lodging options, ranging from budget-friendly offerings to legendary resorts and luxurious properties, with something for every vacation style.

