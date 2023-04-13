Watch Now
Why Now May Be a Good Time to Buy Your Dream Home in Tampa Bay With Groves Capital

We're talking real estate! The Tampa Bay market is still hot but it's still a good time if you're eyeing your dream home! We're learning more about why that is with Christoffer Groves, CEO of Groves Capital.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 08:52:05-04

Christoffer has worked as a real estate agent, appraiser, and broker. There were aspects of the industry he didn't like, so he took it upon himself to make a solution. That's how he and his wife started Groves Capital, Inc.

For more information, visit GrovesCapital.com.

