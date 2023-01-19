Why New Year’s Weight Loss Resolutions Fail

While many people kick off the new year with weight loss-focused resolutions, research shows that most people quit those goals in the third week of January.

Dr. Laura Garcia, clinical psychologist and director of product research at Found, joins us to talk about the psychology behind why New Year’s resolutions are difficult to sustain. Plus, she gives some advice on creating smaller, achievable goals that people can maintain.

By leveraging data from your biology, nutrition, lifestyle routines, and motivations, modern weight care program, Found, creates a personalized weight loss plan to help you achieve long-term success in the most effective and efficient way possible.

For more information, visit JoinFound.com.