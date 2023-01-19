Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Why New Year’s Weight Loss Resolutions Fail

While many people kick off the new year with weight loss-focused resolutions, research shows that most people quit those goals in the third week of January. We talk about why that is!
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 10:33:47-05

While many people kick off the new year with weight loss-focused resolutions, research shows that most people quit those goals in the third week of January.

Dr. Laura Garcia, clinical psychologist and director of product research at Found, joins us to talk about the psychology behind why New Year’s resolutions are difficult to sustain. Plus, she gives some advice on creating smaller, achievable goals that people can maintain. 

By leveraging data from your biology, nutrition, lifestyle routines, and motivations, modern weight care program, Found, creates a personalized weight loss plan to help you achieve long-term success in the most effective and efficient way possible.  

For more information, visit JoinFound.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com