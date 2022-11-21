Watch Now
Why Healthy Soil is the Key to Starting Your Own Garden

Colder weather also means planting season in Florida, so if you're wanting to start your own garden, you want to start with a healthy foundation.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 10:14:01-05

Dr. Whitney Elmore from the Pasco County Extension Service joins us with some timely tips!

Central Florida soils are generally very poor, which impacts our plants. Dr. Elmore tells us organic matter is the key to healthy soils. Additions of oak leaves, pine needles, food scraps, compost, etc. can help promote the soil food web.

The soil food web refers to the several different types of organisms that help break down organic matter in the soil into nutrients that plants can use.

Dr. Elmore created a podcast to help you with your garden. You can find it at RootedInFlorida.podbean.com.

You can also find more information at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/pasco.

