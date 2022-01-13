Who Are Your People? Children's Book

WHO ARE YOUR PEOPLE? Is the debut children’s book from best-selling author, CNN political analyst, lawyer, and former South Carolina House Representative Bakari Sellers. This inspiring picture book celebrates the ancestors and roots that help make us who we are.

WHO ARE YOUR PEOPLE? is a tribute to community—it takes a village to raise a child, and we stand on the shoulders of those who came before. Sellers, New York Times bestselling author of My Vanishing Country, takes readers on a journey from cotton fields to sit-ins to the present day through the eyes of a young father and his children in this powerful picture book with illustrations from Reggie Brown.

Inspired by Bakari’s twin toddlers, it is a children’s book that allows children to see themselves in it. WHO ARE YOUR PEOPLE? is a book for dreamers and comes at a critical time when learning about your history and believing in yourself is so important.

