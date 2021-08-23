Watch
Whitney Holtzman's Sports Marketing Business and New Book, "You Are the First You"

Author Whitney Holtzman's Book Available on Amazon
Posted at 9:28 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 09:28:32-04

Whitney Holtzman is CEO of Social Victories, a marketing and branding company for pro athletes and leaders in the sports world. She is also the author of the best-selling book "You Are the First You," which documents her own career journey and helps others have the tunnel vision to find their purpose and place in the world. Whitney's book also includes the lessons necessary to be successful in life and in business, but that we aren’t taught in school.

"You Are the First You" is available for purchase on Amazon.

