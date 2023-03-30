Watch Now
What's Trending in Food & Nutrition From a Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist

Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, joins us to share what’s trending in food and nutrition!
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 08:08:23-04

Antioxidants are in the spotlight due to their anti-aging benefits and they do this by fighting free radical damage in the body. A new study out of Cornell University found that pistachios have a very high antioxidant capacity, one that rivals levels found in blueberries, pomegranates, and even red wine.

Because of this, pistachios can be a powerful weapon against disease helping to ward off premature aging that could show up in skin as wrinkles and in the brain. That’s why they’re a go-to for snacks and recipes, plus they’re one of the few foods high in antioxidants that are also a complete protein – meaning they have all 9 essential amino acids needed by the body for health. This makes pistachios a protein-dense option for people following a plant-based diet.

Protein is always a topic of interest. Most adults need 25-30 grams of protein per meal to help maintain muscle mass and function throughout their lifespan. McIntyre shared a Sirloin Steak Green Bean & Tomato Salad recipe from FloridaBeef.org that provides 30 grams high-quality protein. Sirloin is a lean cut of beef rich in protein and contains 9 other essential nutrients like iron and zinc. This dish meets the criteria for a heart-healthy recipe certified by the American Heart Association!

When it comes to spring recipes at home, McIntyre shared a vegetarian dish she’s enjoyed during this Lenten Season. These Authentic Queso Fresco Enchiladas feature Cacique Queso Fresco - a quality, authentic Mexican cheese, from a favorite authentic Hispanic food brand. It is a soft, fresh cheese with a crumbly, creamy texture, similar in flavor to ricotta, but with more savory, milky notes. When heated, this cheese softens, but does not melt and is a perfect topping to add a special spark to your dishes all year round. You’ll find more info and mouth-watering springtime recipes at CaciqueFoods.com.

McIntyre concluded with a topic always on trend for nutrition - fruit, and veggies! Her simple hack to fitting them in is SUJA! This plant powerhouse drink blends nutrient-dense fruits and veggies, as well as functional ingredients, to empower you with the essentials needed to take charge of you and support your wellness journey. Suja only uses USDA-certified organic ingredients (that are never GMO) to make Cold-Pressed Juice, Functional Shots, Cleanses, and NEW in 2023, Suja Kids and Organic Greens powders. Find these in the refrigerated section of major retailers and at SujaOrganic.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area.

