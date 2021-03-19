What's new at ZooTampa

From a fresh new safari experience to updated animal habitats a visit to ZooTampa this spring offers lots of new opportunities to connect with wildlife and have fun with the family! Guest can see two new species, rare shoebill storks and vulnerable binturongs. Also new is Expedition Wild Africa, a redesigned safari experience that takes guests up-close to some of the world's most majestic animals. And, don't miss, Music in the Wild featuring live music and food & drink specials.

