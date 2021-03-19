Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

What's new at ZooTampa

items.[0].videoTitle
What's New at Zoo Tampa
Posted at 9:46 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 09:46:12-04

From a fresh new safari experience to updated animal habitats a visit to ZooTampa this spring offers lots of new opportunities to connect with wildlife and have fun with the family! Guest can see two new species, rare shoebill storks and vulnerable binturongs. Also new is Expedition Wild Africa, a redesigned safari experience that takes guests up-close to some of the world's most majestic animals. And, don't miss, Music in the Wild featuring live music and food & drink specials.

Find all the excitement and get your tickets at ZooTampa.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com