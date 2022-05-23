Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

What Your Nails Say About Your Health

We chat with Dr. Dana about an incredible new product.
Posted at 12:58 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 12:58:51-04

Did you know your nails can reveal clues to your overall health? 

Take a close look at your fingernails. Are they strong and healthy looking? Or do you see ridges, dents, or areas of unusual color or shape? Many less than desirable nail conditions can be avoided through proper fingernail care.

Here's what you need to know to keep your fingernails in tiptop shape from one of the only dermatologists in the world who specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and surgery of the nail.

Celebrities and luminaries from all over the world have traveled to Dr. Dana’s NYC practice, as she’s the only board-certified dermatologist who devotes her entire practice to the diagnosis, treatment, and surgery of the nail.

Recently relaunched by Rare Beauty Brands, Dr. Dana’s famous Nail Renewal System is an easy-to-use Nail Renewal System that utilizes plant-based science to combat brittle, ridged, weak and over-processed nails leaving you with healthy, lustrous, glowing nails with the first application.

drdanabeauty.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com