What to Expect from Dating in 2023

Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, has released its top trends and tips for successful dating in the new year.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 10:44:28-05

They surveyed more than 14,000 Bumble members and found that next year, more people will focus on challenging the status quo and finding more balance in how we date.

According to the popular dating app, we should be optimistic about dating in 2023, with 70% of global respondents saying they feel positive about the romance ahead. Some major trends include dating outside your usual ‘type’, prioritizing work/life balance, navigating the rising cost of living, and a willingness to confront gender norms.

For more information, visit Bumble.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

