What to Expect from Dating in 2023

Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, has released its top trends that will define dating in the new year.

They surveyed more than 14,000 Bumble members and found that next year, more people will focus on challenging the status quo and finding more balance in how we date.

According to the popular dating app, we should be optimistic about dating in 2023, with 70% of global respondents saying they feel positive about the romance ahead. Some major trends include dating outside your usual ‘type’, prioritizing work/life balance, navigating the rising cost of living, and a willingness to confront gender norms.

For more information, visit Bumble.com.