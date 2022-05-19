What Happens After Closing: Everything Homeowners Need to Know About Maintaining Their Home

If you recently became a homeowner for the first time: congratulations! The last two years have seen a record-high surge in people seeking their first homes, with first-time homebuyers making up more than a third (34%) of all home buyers in the last 12 months, according to the National Association of Realtors [nar.realtor]. However, house hunting, down payments and closing costs are just the beginning of the journey.

Homes are complex systems that do not come with an owner’s manual. According to a recent survey from Thumbtack [thumbtack.com], the app downloaded by millions of homeowners, 68% of homeowners report feeling overwhelmed, confused or stressed about maintaining their homes (and this increases to 80% for millennial homeowners).