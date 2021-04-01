Whales Have Arrived at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Whales have arrived at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium!! The exhibit, Whales: Living with Giants, will occupy 20,000 sq ft. of space in Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s newly expanded visitor center. Guests will be immersed into the undersea world of these magnificent gentle giants through educational multi-media exhibits, an undersea virtual reality experience with motion-platform seating, and walk-through lifesize whale gallery.
We chat with Kelsy Long, the Director of Media Relations who tells us about the exhibit that will continue to evolve throughout the summer to provide guests with unique experiences.
Learn more at cmaquarium.org.