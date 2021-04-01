Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Whales Have Arrived at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

items.[0].videoTitle
Whale Exhibit at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Posted at 9:31 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 09:31:20-04

Whales have arrived at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium!! The exhibit, Whales: Living with Giants, will occupy 20,000 sq ft. of space in Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s newly expanded visitor center. Guests will be immersed into the undersea world of these magnificent gentle giants through educational multi-media exhibits, an undersea virtual reality experience with motion-platform seating, and walk-through lifesize whale gallery.
We chat with Kelsy Long, the Director of Media Relations who tells us about the exhibit that will continue to evolve throughout the summer to provide guests with unique experiences.

Learn more at cmaquarium.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com