WFTS and Avalon Park present 2021 Tampa Bay Game Changers

Avalon Park Tampa Bay Game Changers
Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 09:27:05-05

WFTS and Avalon Park Wesley Chapel proudly present 2021 Tampa Bay Game Changers. Celebrate generosity and innovation in giving back with Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, your premier community to live, learn, work and play. Start building traditions and creating memories today. We sit down with Stephanie Lerret, the SVP Marketing and Community Relations and Grace Hirshfeld, a Game Changer, who started Best Buddies Chapter in Middles School. She is a caretaker for her older brother with autism.

Learn more at AvalonParkWesleyChapel.com.

