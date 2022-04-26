Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

West Shore Construction Corporation

We talk about protecting your home from a hurricane.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 14:51:16-04

West Shore Contruction Corporation protects your home from storms!

Hurricane fabric is one of the least expensive and most effective (Miami Dade rated) home protection from Hurricanes.

Our metal, Bahama and Colonial shutters meet the Florida building codes for hurricane protection but do not look like conventional hurricane protection and come in over 200 colors.

Automated Hurricane screens meet the strickist Florida building codes for hurricane protection. (This is our current, most popular selling item) These screens can be rolled out of sight and deployed with a remote control switch when a hurricane is on the horizon. And can also be used for sun and repelling insects.
For more information call 727-488-8182 or visit www.westshore-construction.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com