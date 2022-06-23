Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Weightless Protection is Here!

We talk about staying dry during those hot summer months.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 13:32:12-04

As you head outdoors this summer to enjoy the sun and sandy beaches, have peace of mind that you’re odor-free and ready to take on anything without breaking a sweat with one of lifestyle expert Carmen Ordoñez’s must-have summer products: Secret’s newest Weightless Dry Sprays.

Designed with every female in mind, the new Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48-hour sweat and odor protection. The pH balancing minerals mean it’s tough on sweat but kind to your skin. Gone are the days of sticky residue under the arms. With an instant dry feel formula, Secret Weightless Dry Sprays are free of heavy waxes and alcohol, leaving underarms comfortable and protected. With a new, ergonomic grip bottle designed for easy, targeted application, you’ll experience less cloud and more product where it’s needed most – bringing fresh, re-designed fragrances (Wild Rose, Vanilla, Waterlily, and White Peach) for a superior scent experience, plus moisture and motion activated fragrance bursts when you need them most.

For more information visit secret.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com