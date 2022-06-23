Weightless Protection is Here!

As you head outdoors this summer to enjoy the sun and sandy beaches, have peace of mind that you’re odor-free and ready to take on anything without breaking a sweat with one of lifestyle expert Carmen Ordoñez’s must-have summer products: Secret’s newest Weightless Dry Sprays.

Designed with every female in mind, the new Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48-hour sweat and odor protection. The pH balancing minerals mean it’s tough on sweat but kind to your skin. Gone are the days of sticky residue under the arms. With an instant dry feel formula, Secret Weightless Dry Sprays are free of heavy waxes and alcohol, leaving underarms comfortable and protected. With a new, ergonomic grip bottle designed for easy, targeted application, you’ll experience less cloud and more product where it’s needed most – bringing fresh, re-designed fragrances (Wild Rose, Vanilla, Waterlily, and White Peach) for a superior scent experience, plus moisture and motion activated fragrance bursts when you need them most.

For more information visit secret.com