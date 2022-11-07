Weeklong Food & Beverage Event Fête du Vin Is on Now

All this week, Cru Hospitality Group is hosting Fête du Vin. It's a week-long food and beverage event series across Tampa, now in its second year, and it's all for a good cause!

A percent of event sales will go towards Feeding Tampa Bay, with all proceeds from the Charity Cocktail Dinner event benefitting the nonprofit as well.

This year, Cru Hospitality Group looks to exceed the 2021 Fête du Vin proceeds, which provided 50,000 meals to local families in need.

Fête du Vin runs from today, November 7 through Saturday, November 12.

Some events are sold out, but to see which events you can still buy tickets to, head to FeteDuVinTPA.com