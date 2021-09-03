Weekend Warmup: September 3-6

There is a lot to do across Tampa Bay this weekend. Zack Perry with Taste and See Tampa Bay joins us to highlight some great events!

Friday, September 3

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays (BROLL)

When: 7:10 pm

Where: Tropicana Field

Cost: $20

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays will be hosting the Minnesota Twins for a weekend series at Tropicana Field. First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Pride Night: Oakland Roots SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium

Cost: $15

Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will take on Oakland Roots SC at home for a Friday night matchup at 7:30 p.m.

Halloween Horror Nights

When: Sep. 3 - Oct. 31

Where: Universal Studios Orlando

Cost: $70.99

Info: Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, now in its 30th year, brings together terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of the park’s most exhilarating attractions. Jack the Clown will be back as well, lunging from the shadows where you least expect.

Saturday, September 4

Thomas Rhett: The Center Point Road Tour (BROLL)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Cost: $54.25 lawn seats

Info: Country music artist Thomas Rhett is coming to Tampa! He will be performing The Center Point Road Tour at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 4

Anberlin at Jannus Live (BROLL)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Jannus Live, St. Pete

Cost: $26.50

Info: Anberlin will be performing this weekend at Jannus Live! This American alternative rock band was formed in Winter Haven in 2002.

Monday, September 5

Ginnie Springs (BROLL)

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Ginnie Springs, High Springs, FL

Cost: $20

Info: Take a much-needed break and relax in one of Florida's most beautiful natural resources. Experience Ginnie Springs on innertubes, kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes. You can even camp overnight! The crystal clear spring is 72 degrees year-round, so make sure to take a dip and explore.