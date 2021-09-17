Weekend Warmup: September 17-19

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 17-19), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. We check in with Zack Perry with Taste and See Tampa Bay to learn more.

Friday, September 17

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: $10

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays are hosting the Detroit Tigers for a weekend series at Tropicana Field! Tickets start at $10.

Bolts Brew Fest

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Starting at $50

Info: Bolts Brew Fest returns to Amalie Arena on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. The 3-hour event will offer beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug, and more. Bolts Brew Fest will kick off Lightning Launch Weekend, a 3-day event that will include a number of Lightning activities. General Admission tickets will include unlimited beer sampling and other fun perks including games, music, and more.

Saturday, September 18

Pride on the River

When: 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Tampa River Walk, Downtown Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Pride on the River is Tampa’s inaugural end-of-summer celebration of pride that takes place along the Hillsborough River and culminates with a family-friendly evening of entertainment, activities, and more. The day starts with a drag brunch at 1 p.m. at Anchor & Brine followed by the Pride Boat Parade at 3 p.m. The free Riverside Festival kicks off at Armature Works Pier at 4 p.m. Stay for the fireworks show at 8:15 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free Admission

Info: This free, all-ages, outdoor screening of Star Wars: A New Hope will take place at Curtis Hixon Park. Picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged, as is responsible social distancing during the film. Make sure to reserve your free ticket online before the movie.

Sunday, September 19

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 4:05 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: $72

Info: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium Sunday afternoon.