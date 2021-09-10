Weekend Warmup September 10-12

Friday, September 10

Scream-A-Geddon

When: Select Nights Sep. 10 - Oct. 31

Where: Scream-A-Geddon at 27839 St. Joe Road, Dade City

Cost: Tickets start at $24.95

Info: SCREAM-A-GEDDON, Florida’s premier horror park, returns for its 7th season on Friday, September 10th! SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s 2021 season will feature Bloodwater Bayou, a chilling new haunted attraction, along with 5 other fan-favorite blood-pumping haunted attractions, sinister characters and a horrifying Monster Midway.

Howl-O-Scream

When: Select Nights Sep. 10 - Oct. 31

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $41.99

Info: Tampa’s premier Halloween event returns earlier than ever for 28 killer nights with scare zones and haunted houses, including three all-new haunted house experiences. Fear returns to its most immersive form with the return of iconic horror-filled haunted houses to terrify guests at Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream, Tampa Bay’s BIGGEST haunt event. Park guests will find nowhere to hide as zombies, deranged clowns, werewolves and new surprises stalk their prey throughout eight scare zones, and unpredictable roaming hordes lurk in the darkness.

Saturday, September 11

The University of Florida vs. University of South Florida (LOWER THIRD)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway

Cost: $50

Info: The USF Bulls will host the Florida Gators at Raymond James Stadium Saturday afternoon.

New York Red Bulls II vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st Street SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $15

Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will take on the New York Red Bulls II for a Saturday night matchup at Al Lang Stadium.

Sunday, September 12

Visit Mt. Dora, Florida (PKG 3:16)

When: 9 a.m. - Sunset

Where: Downtown Mt. Dora, Florida

Cost: Click here for more info

Info: Located only an hour from Orlando, Mount Dora provides a relaxing getaway with plenty of family fun. What all can you do in one day? Enjoy taking a catboat on the water or reserve a pontoon boat tour to explore Lake Dora. Then stroll the walkable downtown and pick up some memorabilia from one of the many unique stores. From sushi to steaks and seafood, there's plenty of options to grab something tasty for lunch and dinner with outdoor seating. When it's time for sunset, take a walk down to the historic lighthouse for an experience you won't forget.