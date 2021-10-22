Weekend Warmup: October 22-24

There are tons of great events happening across Tampa Bay this weekend! Taste and See Tampa Bay's Teyonna Edwards joins us to highlight some things you can check out.

Night of Shimmering Lights

When: October 21-31

Where: Sunkissed Acres at 2302 N Dover Road, Dover

Cost: $7 (Ages 2 and under are FREE)

Info: This 1/4-mile walking trail with hundreds of themed light displays is perfect for all ages! The trail features pixel-animated props moving to the music, outdoor movies, a maze of lights, a scavenger hunt, games, and crafts. Walk the trail as many times as your energy allows! Free parking, restrooms and light concessions are available on site. Costumes are allowed and encouraged but toy weapons are prohibited. Trick-or-Treat will be set up at the event for Halloween night.

Sylvan Ramble Lights

When: October 22-23, 25-31

Where: 4412 West Sylvan Ramble Street, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Enjoy this family-friendly Halloween light show complete with addressable LED technology and special effects like fog! Shows last about 20 minutes and feature popular songs that will be sure to get you in the Halloween mood. Sylvan Ramble Lights’ mission is to support local non-profits by generating awareness and raising funds through the joy of the holidays, and this year they are collecting donations for Clothes To Kids.

Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival

When: October 2-31 (Saturday-Sunday only)

Where: 7410 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

Cost: FREE ADMISSION ($5 for parking)

Info: This 33rd annual Pumpkin Fest is an event suitable for all ages. Stroll under the shade of large oak trees to see local vendors in the craft show with their one-of-a-kind crafts. Daily activities include a kids fun zone (with zip line), pony rides, face painting, mini train ride, horse drawn carriage rides, pumpkin painting, hay rides, hug-a-goat, enchanted unicorn encounter, butterfly garden experience, and so much more to do throughout the day! Activity prices range from $1-$10.

Reggae Rise Up Music Festival

When: October 21-24

Where: Vinoy Park at 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $55+ (ages 8 and under are FREE)

Info: Reggae Rise Up Florida is one of the largest reggae festivals in the country. This festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on Thursday and features 35 musical acts, including Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, and Soja. Enjoy a variety of food vendors and bars, plus feel free to bring blankets, chairs and personal umbrellas to keep cool.