Weekend Warmup: November 5-7

Savor St. Pete Festival

When: November 6-7

Where: North Straub Park at 400 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $85+

Info: Savor St. Pete is an exciting two-day celebration of food, wine and craft beer in the downtown St. Pete waterfront. The festival showcases the talents of renowned wine & spirits producers, brewmasters, chefs, and culinary personalities to educate, entice, enlighten, and entertain. General admission guests will be able to enjoy the Grand Tasting Village with unlimited tastings; food, wine, and beer sampling is all-inclusive in the ticket price. This event is for people 21 and up and will take place rain or shine.

Safety Harbor Wine Festival

When: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: 228 Main Street, Safety Harbor

Cost: FREE

Info: Come on out for Safety Harbor's most exciting night of the year! The annual wine festival is back on schedule for the first Saturday of November! Main Street, Safety Harbor will be filled with wine tastings, live music, food, friends and lots of fun.

The Millennium Tour 2021

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $79.50+

Info: After the success of its 2019 run, The Millenium Tour returns to Tampa! Enjoy performances by Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy.

