Weekend Warmup: November 25-28

Thursday, November 25

Tampa Bay Turkey Trot

When: 7 am

Where: Clearwater, FL

Cost: $30

Info: Get your running shoes on bright and early for the Tampa Bay Turkey Trot! Although unfortunately, they won’t be having the 10k this year, you can still choose to participate in either the 5k or 1-mile runs! Online registration has already started so if you want to join, sign up and start stretching!

Friday, November 26

Winter Beach at the St. Pete Pier

When: Nov. 20-Jan. 17

Where: St. Pete Pier

Cost: Free

Info: Head to the St. Pete Pier for the inaugural Winter Beach! Enjoy a 4,000 square foot, waterfront ice skating rink made of real ice – nothing says the holidays in Florida like ice skating next to palm trees! From themed ice skating nights to Santa sightings to holiday concerts to an arcade, there is so much fun to be had at Winter Beach.

Enchant Christmas

When: Nov. 26-Jan 2

Where: Tropicana Field

Cost: $25-35

Info: Tickets are now on sale for Enchant Christmas, a must-see event this holiday season. The immersive experience is back this year and will again transform Tropicana Field into a Christmas wonderland. Enchant features ice skating, Christmas light maze, the Enchant Market, a kids play area and Santa himself.

Saturday, November 27

Tampa Riverwalk’s Holiday Spectacular

When: Nov. 26-Jan. 2

Where: Curtis Hixon Park

Cost: Free

Info: The Tampa Riverwalk is decking the halls or should we say the river! From November 20th to January 2nd, you can get in the holiday spirit and experience the Riverwalk’s Holiday Spectacular! Enjoy lots and lots of festive light displays as you stroll alongside the river. As most holiday events on the Tampa Riverwalk are, the holiday spectacular is free and fun for all ages!

Sunday, November 28

Miracle on 34th Street

When: 3 pm

Where: Tampa Theatre

Cost: $10

Info: Miracle on 34th Street, the perennial Christmas classic, was astonishingly first released to theatres in May of 1947.