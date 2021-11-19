Weekend Warmup: November 19-21

Par Bar

When: 12 p.m.-12 a.m daily

Where: 2253 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg

Cost: $14

Info: Play a round of putt putt while you enjoy a beer on the course! The 18-hole mini golf course/bar is new to the Grand Central District area of St. Pete. Par Bar is family-friendly during the day and moves to 21 and up after dark.

Thursday, November 18

Sanding Ovations

When: November 18-21

Where: 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island, FL

Cost: FREE

Info: Come see Treasure Island’s beach come to life at the 2021 Sanding Ovations presents “Sandlantis, a Sand Sculpting Exhibition and Competition. See what happens when master sculptors use their imaginations and turn piles of sand and buckets of water into “outSANDing” works of art. There will also be a free music entertainment lineup throughout the event and fireworks on Saturday night. Best of all, this year’s event will extend into a second encore weekend, Nov. 26-28.

Saturday, November 20

Winter Beach at St. Pete Pier

When: November 20-January 17

Where: St. Pete Pier at 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: St. Pete Pier is transforming into a waterfront winter wonderland! There’s always something to do at Winter Beach and at the St. Pete Pier, from ice skating, to Santa sightings, to an arcade, or a free holiday concert. Find the perfect gift this holiday season at the Winter Beach Holiday Market, featuring a diverse lineup of local vendors, artists, and the Winter Beach gift shop. Admission to Winter Beach is free, however, tickets are required to ice skate. Tickets are now on sale for $17, and include 75-minute access to the rink and skate rentals.

Dunedin Celtic Music and Craft Beer Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Highlander Park at 1920 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin

Cost: $5 ($10 at the door)

Info: The Dunedin Celtic Music & Craft Beer Festival presented by the Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation is an annual event centered around Traditional and Contemporary Celtic music and both local and national craft beer. Each year the main stage features regional, national, and international Celtic music artists along with the City of Dunedin Pipe Band. There will be plenty of beer, food and merchandise vendors as well.