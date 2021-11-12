Weekend Warmup: November 12-14

Friday, November 12
Christmas Town at Busch Gardens
When: Nov. 12 - Jan. 2
Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Cost: $99
Info: Celebrate the year with holiday cheer and create merry memories for the whole family during this iconic seasonal event. Included in park admission, park guests can enjoy holiday traditions with a twist, from millions of twinkling lights throughout the park’s 335 acres to holiday shows and visits with Santa and Rudolph® the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Jay Leno at Ruth Eckerd Hall
When: 8 p.m.Info: Jay Leno is coming to Tampa Bay! The comedian and TV show host will be performing at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday night at 8 p.m.
Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater
Cost: $40
Saturday, November 13
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
When: 7 p.m.Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena
Cost: $36.25
Siesta Key Crystal Classic
When: Nov. 12-15Info: Enjoy incredible sand sculptures right on Siesta Key Beach! This festival includes sand sculpting lessons, live music, full bars, food trucks and so much more.
Where: Siesta Key Beach, Sarasota
Cost: $10 Adults, $5 Kids 5-17
Sunday, November 14
Snowcat Ridge
When: Opens Nov. 10
Info: The first and only alpine snow park in Florida reopens this weekend! Snowcat Ridge features a massive snow tubing hill, Alpine Village and a ten thousand square foot snow-covered arctic igloo. The snow tubing hill will be 60-feet-tall and 400-feet-long, with a magic carpet lift that will whisk riders and their snow tubes to the top of the hill. Guests can ride in a single, tandem, or 6-person family tube to slide down the snow-covered slope.
Where: Dade City
Cost: Starts at $26.95