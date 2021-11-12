Weekend Warmup: November 12-14

Friday, November 12

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

When: Nov. 12 - Jan. 2

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Cost: $99

Info: Celebrate the year with holiday cheer and create merry memories for the whole family during this iconic seasonal event. Included in park admission, park guests can enjoy holiday traditions with a twist, from millions of twinkling lights throughout the park’s 335 acres to holiday shows and visits with Santa and Rudolph® the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Jay Leno at Ruth Eckerd Hall

When: 8 p.m.Info: Jay Leno is coming to Tampa Bay! The comedian and TV show host will be performing at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday night at 8 p.m.

Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

Cost: $40

Saturday, November 13

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: 7 p.m.Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena

Cost: $36.25

Siesta Key Crystal Classic

When: Nov. 12-15Info: Enjoy incredible sand sculptures right on Siesta Key Beach! This festival includes sand sculpting lessons, live music, full bars, food trucks and so much more.

Where: Siesta Key Beach, Sarasota

Cost: $10 Adults, $5 Kids 5-17

Sunday, November 14

Snowcat Ridge

When: Opens Nov. 10

Info: The first and only alpine snow park in Florida reopens this weekend! Snowcat Ridge features a massive snow tubing hill, Alpine Village and a ten thousand square foot snow-covered arctic igloo. The snow tubing hill will be 60-feet-tall and 400-feet-long, with a magic carpet lift that will whisk riders and their snow tubes to the top of the hill. Guests can ride in a single, tandem, or 6-person family tube to slide down the snow-covered slope.

Where: Dade City

Cost: Starts at $26.95

