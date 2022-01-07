Watch
Weekend Warmup January 7-9

Weekend Warmup
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 09:29:06-05

Friday, January 7

Tiki Boat Booze Cruise with Florida Tiki Tours

When: Afternoon and evening cruises Where: John's Pass, Madeira Beach

Cost: $33 per ticket for group of 6

Info: Grab your friends for a day of drinking on a tiki bar booze cruise! Florida Tiki Tours in Madeira Beach offers 90-minute tours around John's Pass Village and Boca Ciega Bay area on a Hawaiian-style tiki hut.

Saturday, January 8

St. Pete Comic Con

When: Jan. 8-9

Where: The Coliseum at 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20 Per Day, $30 Weekend Pass

Info: St. Petersburg finally has their very own Comic Con! This year will feature numerous Anime voice actors, comic artists and Florida’s top cosplayers. All guests are at the con both days. Artists include voice actors Erica Schroeder, known for her work on "Pokemon," "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Yu-Gi-Oh," and Alex Saviuk—the man behind works like Superman and The Flash.

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: $90

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

Sunday, January 9

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 4:25 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Cost: $75

Info: The Tampa Bay Bucs take on the Carolina Panthers in the last game of the regular season on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

