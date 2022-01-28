Weekend Warmup January 28-30th

Gasparilla

When: Saturday, January 29

Where: Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Ahoy, mateys! The 2022 Gasparilla Pirate Fest is returning in January to invade Hillsborough Bay. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. with the boat invasion, led by the only fully-rigged pirate ship in the world, the Jose Gasparilla, across Hilsborough Bay. At 2 p.m. you can see the pirate parade down Bayshore Blvd. You can aslo enjoy Pirate Fest along the Riverwalk, with music and live entertainment from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

5th Annual Gasparilla Bar Crawl, Brunch & VIP

When: January 29 at 9 a.m.

Where: participating locations in Downtown Tampa or SOHO Tampa

Cost: $30+

Info: Get ready for the pirate invasion with some brunch and cocktails! Choose the Downtown Tampa crawl and get started at District Tavern Tampa or Park & Rec Tampa before hitting the bars (Yeoman’s Cask & Lion,

Maloney’s Irish Bar, and more) or opt for the SOHO Tampa route and kick off your crawl at The Patio before stopping by some SOHO hot spots (Rose Bar, Ava Tampa, etc). General Admission includes 5 free welcome shots, food & drink specials, free entry to all venues, Best Dressed Pirate Contest and more. You also have the option to upgrade to the brunch-included package and VIP.

Friday, January 28

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

When: January 28 at 8 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Center at 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa

Cost: $45.75

Info: Gabriel Iglesias is back on tour and is coming to Tampa! Catch the comedian at USF this weekend. Doors open 60 - 90 minutes prior to ticketed show time.

St. Petersburg Seafood & Music Festival

When: January 28-30

Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: $7-$15 (ages 14 and younger are FREE)

Info: Come on out for the 4th Annual St. Petersburg Seafood & Music Festival. Festivities begin Friday evening from 4pm-10pm and continue Saturday 11am-10pm and Sunday 11am-6pm. Ticket prices vary by day. A variety of seafood entrees and vegetarian dishes will be available, along with a diversity of side dishes and desserts, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. While enjoying your meal, sit back and relax to musical entertainment consisting of live on-stage performances by local and regional musicians.