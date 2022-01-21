Weekend Warmup: January 21-23

Friday, January 21

St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show

When: Jan. 20-23

Where: The Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin and Albert Whitted Park in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Cost: $19

Info: The 44th Annual St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show is the largest boat show on the Gulf Coast! The show takes place Thursday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin, and Albert Whitted Park in St. Petersburg, Florida. Come aboard and explore an extraordinary selection of powerboats and sailboats in water and on land, including a 40,000-square-foot clear span tent housing all types of marine gear.

Saturday, January 22

Children’s Gasparilla Parade

When: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Where: Bayshore Boulevard

Cost: Free

Info: Widely considered the largest children's event in the country, the Children's Gasparilla Parade begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard. Pirates, floats, marching bands and more proceed north along Bayshore Boulevard before ending at Edison Avenue. Fireworks later that evening with events happening all day.

Sunday, January 23

Festivals of Speed St. Petersburg

When: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Vinoy Park Downtown St. Pete

Cost: $20 general admission

Info: The 17th Annual Festivals of Speed at St. Petersburg Presented by BERT SMITH PORSCHE will take place downtown in beautiful Vinoy Park overlooking the bay. This luxury lifestyle Motorsports display will showcase over 250+ exotic, classic, muscle cars, motorcycles & luxury brands. The Festivals of Speed show field has become known for its unique diversity, showcasing both vintage and contemporary vehicles of all makes and models placed for display among the splendor that is Vinoy Park. Offshore race boats, antique boats and other unique watercraft are encouraged to display.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Cost: $300

Info: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Raymond James Stadium.