Weekend Warmup February 4-6

Friday, February 4

American in Paris

When: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

Cost: $35

Info: Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more? Inspired by the Academy Award winning film, An American in Paris transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this poignant production, Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love.

Tampa’s Italy Expo

When: Feb. 4-6

Where: Sons of Italy Lodge, 3315 West Lemon Street Tampa

Cost: $65 for 3-day pass

Info: With Italy Expo 2022, the Italian piazza is brought to you in Tampa. Physical and virtual storefronts will give you a glimpse of the authentic Italian lifestyle. Food and wine tastings, previews of fashion and design items will give you a taste of the Italian experience. This year our walk in the piazza will focus on the region of Sicily, and the Sicilian charm!

Saturday, February 5

Blues on the Block

When: Feb. 4-5

Where: Cleveland Street, Downtown Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Blues on the Block, a spinoff event of the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival, will be taking over the 600 block of Cleveland Street on Feb. 4-5. Enjoy live music from national blues recording artists, culinary experiences from downtown restaurateurs, craft beer and wine from local brewers, market vendors and so much more.

Sunday, February 6

Iron Gwazi Tease at Busch Gardens

When: March 11

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Cost: Click here for tickets

Info: Just in time for spring break, Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest hybrid coaster and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world, will open on March 11. Iron Gwazi takes thrills to new heights, plunging riders from a 206 foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop and reaching top speeds of 76 miles per hour. Riders on Iron Gwazi will experience a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions.