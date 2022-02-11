Watch
Weekend Warmup February 11-13th

Taste and See Tampa Bay
Posted at 9:44 AM, Feb 11, 2022
Tampa Fresh Foods

When: January 20-February 20
Where: 1050 Water Street, Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Check out Tampa’s newest interactive art exhibit in the Water Street District! All the items in the grocery store are made from felt—50,000 hand-sewn and hand-painted items are on display, everything from oranges to cartons of milk to your favorite brand of potato chips! All the items are for sale and are signed by the artist, Lucy Sparrow. The exhibit is open daily from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 12

Localtopia

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg
Cost: FREE
Info: St. Pete’s largest “Community Celebration of All Things Local” showcases more than 300 of your favorite independent businesses and community organizations, and this year’s festival will be the biggest one yet! Eat, drink and shop local as you get a taste of what makes St. Pete so great. Localtopia is family- and eco-friendly, however pets are not allowed.

Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival

When: 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Egypt Shriners at 5017 E. Washington Street, Tampa
Cost: FREE ADMISSION
Info: The Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival is back for its 9th year! The themed food truck/trailer/tent event covers every bit of chocolate, and both savory and sweet will be represented! The festival also boasts live entertainment, both audio and visual. The event is pet friendly and prices will vary by food truck.

