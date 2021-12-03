Weekend Warmup December 3-5

Saturday, December 4

Santa Fest

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: The 2021 Santa Fest returns to Curtis Hixon followed by the annual Tampa Tree Lighting. The parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. beginning at Morgan Street and Madison Street and goes through downtown. Enjoy Entertaiment and activities at Curtis Hixon after the parade, followed by the Tampa Tree Lighting with Mayor Castor and Santa Claus. The Grinch (2018) will play at the park to end the night.

Santa's Social Club

When: December 1-27

Where: Sonder Social Club at 966 Douglas Ave Unit 101, Dunedin

Info: Sonder Social Club in Dunedin has transformed into Santa's Social Club, for a much-needed, unique Christmas pop-up bar experience! Check out more than 2,000 feet of lights, 1,000 ornaments and additional festive decor that customers brought in. The bar features a 12 Drinks of Christmas cocktail menu (prices range from $10-$13) as well as some festive holiday food items.

Sunday, December 5

Cigar Heritage Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park at 1800 E 8th Ave, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: The world’s largest cigar festival takes place in Ybor this weekend! Learn about the history and culture of cigars as you browse handmade cigars from around the world, watch cigar rolling demonstrations and sit back and relax in one of the two giant mobile cigar lounges. There will also be pletny of beer, wine, food and dessert trucks to try, plus live music from Orchestra Fuego. Admission is free but VIP tickets are available for $150.

Friends! The Musical Parody

When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Bilheimer Capitol Theatre at 405 Cleveland St, Clearwater

Cost: $35+

Info: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, the unauthorized comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-somethings as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. The show is recommended for audiences aged 13+.