Weekend Warmup December 17th-19th

Friday, Dec. 17

Florida Botanical Gardens 'Holiday Lights in the Gardens'

When: 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Where: Florida Botanical Gardens, Largo

Cost: $10 donation

Info: The Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo has been transformed into a winter wonderland! Enjoy over one million twinkling lights and festive foods and drinks.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Snowfest St. Pete

When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: North Straub Park

Cost: $5 wristbands

Info: Enjoy toboggan slides for adults and children, inflatables, arts and crafts tents, food trucks, and more. This family-friendly event is only $5 and begins at 9 a.m. at North Straub Park in St. Pete.

Clearwater Jazz Presents: Wanderlust

When: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Coachman Park, Clearwater

Cost: $60 tickets - sold in pairs of 2 and 4

Info: Experience a night full of live music as Clearwater Jazz presents Wanderlust. Coachman Park will be taken over for a reimagined series of events provided by Clearwater Jazz Holiday. On Saturday night, Jazmin Ghent and Giants of Jazz will bring you "A Young Lions Showcase" to enjoy their unique sounds and performance. Bring your music-loving friends and dance the night away!

Rockapella Christmas

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater

Cost: $30

Info: Sprinkle your holiday season with vocal magic! Rockapella brings it’s exciting, internationally acclaimed, a cappella sound back to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre with a night of holiday classics! “Often imitated – never duplicated,” you’d be hard-pressed to find a more influential group out there in this new era of television a cappella shows. For their new Christmas show, the a capella superstars will perform holiday classics like “Silver Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “White Christmas” with their original holiday hits.

Sunday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 8:20 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Cost: $140

Info: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints for Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium.