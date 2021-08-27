Weekend Warmup: August 27-29

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 27-29), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Zack Perry with Taste and See Tampa Bay fills us in on all the great things to see and do.

Friday, August 27

Busch Gardens Summer Nights

When: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Busch Gardens at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket info

Info: Feel the spark after dark with late-night thrills and live entertainment. Plus, an ALL-NEW fireworks show! For over 100 nights, guests can stay late and safely enjoy world-class coasters, electrifying entertainment throughout the park and more during extended hours at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $35.75

Info: Joe Rogan is coming to town! The comedian will be performing at Amalie Arena on Friday at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Visit Honeymoon Island State Park

When: 8 a.m. - sunset

Where: 1 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin

Cost: $8 per vehicle

Info: A short drive from Tampa, beautiful Honeymoon Island offers an escape from the bustle of city life. One of the most beloved state parks in Florida, Honeymoon Island has more than four miles of beach to explore along with a 3-mile trail through one of the last remaining virgin slash pine forests.

Charlotte Independence vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st Street SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $15

Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host Charlotte Independence on Friday night at Al Lang Stadium.

Sunday, August 29

Summer Classic Movie Series: The Black Pirate

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $13

Info: Enjoy the classic silent film "The Black Pirate" at the historic Tampa Theatre this weekend. This is your chance to see it exactly how Tampa Theatre audiences saw it in 1926 when it debuted as the second movie ever shown at the then-new movie palace: on the big screen with LIVE accompaniment on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.