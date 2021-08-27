Weekend Warmup: August 27-29

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 27-29), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Zack Perry with Taste and See Tampa Bay fills us in on all the great things to see and do.
Friday, August 27
When: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Busch Gardens at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Info: Feel the spark after dark with late-night thrills and live entertainment. Plus, an ALL-NEW fireworks show! For over 100 nights, guests can stay late and safely enjoy world-class coasters, electrifying entertainment throughout the park and more during extended hours at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: $35.75
Info: Joe Rogan is coming to town! The comedian will be performing at Amalie Arena on Friday at 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Visit Honeymoon Island State Park
When: 8 a.m. - sunset
Where: 1 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin
Cost: $8 per vehicle
Info: A short drive from Tampa, beautiful Honeymoon Island offers an escape from the bustle of city life. One of the most beloved state parks in Florida, Honeymoon Island has more than four miles of beach to explore along with a 3-mile trail through one of the last remaining virgin slash pine forests.
Charlotte Independence vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st Street SE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $15
Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host Charlotte Independence on Friday night at Al Lang Stadium.
Sunday, August 29
Summer Classic Movie Series: The Black Pirate
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $13
Info: Enjoy the classic silent film "The Black Pirate" at the historic Tampa Theatre this weekend. This is your chance to see it exactly how Tampa Theatre audiences saw it in 1926 when it debuted as the second movie ever shown at the then-new movie palace: on the big screen with LIVE accompaniment on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.