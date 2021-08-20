Weekend Warmup: August 20-22

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 20-22), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Zack Perry with Taste and See Tampa Bay tells us about some great events!

Friday, August 20

Busch Gardens Summer Nights

When: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Busch Gardens at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for info

Info: Feel the spark after dark with late-night thrills and live entertainment. Plus, an ALL-NEW fireworks show! For over 100 nights, guests can stay late and safely enjoy world-class coasters, electrifying entertainment throughout the park and more during extended hours at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Pride Night: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: $30

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays invite you to Pride Night at the Trop on Friday, August 20 at 7:10 p.m. when the Rays take on the Chicago White Sox. For just $30 (up to $65 value), this specially priced ticket package includes a seat in the Lower Level and Rays Pride fanny pack.

Saturday, August 21

Tarpon Springs Hippie Fest

When: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.Where: Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks at 735 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon SpringsCost: Free AdmissionInfo: Ready to get your groove on at Hippie Fest? Wear your tie-dye shirts and join the festivities at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Featuring a VW Bug Show, vendors, food and beer, live music, raffles, give-aways, prizes, and more!

Preseason: Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Raymond James Stadium at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, TampaCost: $15Info: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of preseason football.

Sunday, August 22

Casablanca at Tampa Theatre

When: 3 p.m.Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N. Franklin Street, TampaCost: $10Info: The classic film "Casablanca" will be showing at the historic Tampa Theatre this weekend! Tickets are $10 and the movie begins at 3 p.m.