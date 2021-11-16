Wee Macree Launch supporting Kids

Wee Macree is a give-back collective with a mission to support the causes that support our kids. Every purchase of a Wee Macree shirt gives back 40% of profits directly to selected charitable partner organizations. Wee Macree launches this Saturday, November 20th on World Children's Day with Butter Bug Boutique. Proceeds will benefit TRIBE Seminole Heights.

Open to the public starting at 11:00 am.

Visit her website: weemacree.com

Follow on Instagram/ FB: @weemacree

