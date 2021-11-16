Watch
Wee Macree Launch supporting Kids

Tampa mom launches give-back clothing brand Wee Macree to inspire compassion in kids ages 3 to 10
Posted at 9:45 AM, Nov 16, 2021
Wee Macree is a give-back collective with a mission to support the causes that support our kids. Every purchase of a Wee Macree shirt gives back 40% of profits directly to selected charitable partner organizations. Wee Macree launches this Saturday, November 20th on World Children's Day with Butter Bug Boutique. Proceeds will benefit TRIBE Seminole Heights.

Open to the public starting at 11:00 am.

Visit her website: weemacree.com
Follow on Instagram/ FB: @weemacree

