Wearable Arts Show Happening This Weekend in Dunedin

The Dunedin Fine Arts Center joins us to give us a sneak peak at their wearable fashion show, now in its 16th year! It's happening on Saturday, August 27.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 22, 2022
Dunedin Fine Arts Center is celebrating the 16th iteration of their Wearable Art Show! It's happening on Saturday, August 27, starting at 7 p.m.

Organizers say this event has always been a barometer for that's happening in the culture of the fashion world.

The show features runway presentations by Mark Byrne, Rya DeMulder, Neva Durham, Bay to Bay Designers , Cindy Linville, Olga Saretsky, Frank Strunk III and Lina Teixeira.

The show also includes a Pre-Glow and After-Glow parties, featuring live music.

Tickets start at $20, you can learn more and find a link to purchase tickets at DFAC.org.

