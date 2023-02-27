Watch Now
We Rode the New Serengeti Flyer at Busch Gardens, Opening Today!

The world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind opens today - February 27 - at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. We got a chance to ride the all-new Serengeti Flyer!
Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 10:10:24-05

With each swing, riders soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth.

Serengeti Flyer features twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak.

Guests are seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.

For more information, visit BuschGardens.com.

