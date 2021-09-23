Watch
Wawa Says Cheers to Classrooms!

Free Coffee for Teachers this Month!
Posted at 9:54 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 09:54:19-04

As part of it's Cheers to Classrooms initiative in September, Wawa is proud to support teachers and administrators who guide, educate and inspire our youth with FREE Any Size Coffee or Fountain Soda at any of its 900+ locations from September 1-30. It's our way of expressing gratitude to the everyday heroes in the classroom! There's still one week left for teachers and administration to get their Free Coffee or Soda!

As part of its month-long "Cheers to Classroom," initiative, Wawa has fully funded teacher's project requests on Donor's Choose platform from a $25,000 fund, with granting $234 to Tampa's very own Shaw Elementary School to purchase literacy tools. All 900+ stores have each selected a local school of their choice to deliver Wawa goodies to as well!

On September 29, Wawa will be celebrating National Coffee Day with Free Any Size Coffee for all customers!

visit wawa.com/beverages/coffee

