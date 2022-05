The Jim Aresty School for Young Artists at the Frances McSwain Pruitt and J. Crayton Arts Education Center provides children an opportunity to express their unique personalities through art, with guidance from local artists who are eager to share their passion and knowledge.

Visit the Warehouse Arts District Association (WADA 501c3) website for more information on our very first Summer Art Camp, and how to apply to our scholarship program: https://www.warehouseartsdistrictstpete.org/