Walton Academy Inspires Young Minds to Develop Artistic Experiences

The Walton Academy for Performing Arts not only provides a space for learning but also inspires young minds to develop artistic experiences.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 10:16:45-05

The Walton Academy for the Performing Arts is celebrating 20 years next year! The accredited charter school is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. It not only provides a space for learning but also inspires young minds to develop artistic experiences.

Tanika Walton, director at the Walton Academy, joins us to talk more about the school and what it offers.

We're also treated to a special performance by the academy's Voices of Inspiration Youth Choir.

For more information, visit WaltonAcademy.org.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content.

