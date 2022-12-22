Walton Academy Inspires Young Minds to Develop Artistic Experiences

The Walton Academy for the Performing Arts is celebrating 20 years next year! The accredited charter school is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. It not only provides a space for learning but also inspires young minds to develop artistic experiences.

Tanika Walton, director at the Walton Academy, joins us to talk more about the school and what it offers.

We're also treated to a special performance by the academy's Voices of Inspiration Youth Choir.

For more information, visit WaltonAcademy.org.