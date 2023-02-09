Watch Now
Wagamama to Open Its First Florida Location at Water Street

Wagamama, a modern Asian concept with a playful twist, will open its highly anticipated location at 1050 Water Street this Saturday, February 11.
Translated as ‘naughty child’, Wagamama is a full-service and high-energy dining concept that's inspired by fast-paced Japanese ramen bars, showcasing a fresh take on Asian plates.

Tampa will be its seventh location, marking its first expansion to Florida. From February 11 through February 25, the first 10 guests through Wagamama's doors each day will receive free ramen when they mention the "Ramen Rush" deal.

Learn more and make reservations here: Wagamama.us.

