Many Tampa Bay businesses have been stepping up recently to help critical food needs in our area, including Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel!

It's holding a food drive this Saturday, August 20 to help support Metropolitan Ministries. All goods collected will benefit families and individuals through the charity's Inspire Hope hunger relief programs.

This is the second year Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel has helped Metropolitan Ministries restock its food pantry.

For more information, head to VWofWC.com.