Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Voice of Squid Games Doll Reagan To

items.[0].videoTitle
Voice behind the Squid Games Doll
Posted at 9:43 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 09:32:57-05

Squid Game has officially broken records, becoming Netflix's biggest series launch by reaching more than 111 million viewers! We got the opportunity to speak to the voice behind the infamous Squid Game doll, Reagan To.

Reagan’s role has become a viral phenomenon. SNL even did a recent skit featuring her character. Also to note, she voices the daughter of the main female character. Reagan is no stranger to the small screen as she has multiple credits including skits on Jimmy Kimmel Live as a lead alongside big stars such as Channing Tatum, Rami Malek, Lena Waithe and Guillermo Rodriguez.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com