Voice of Squid Games Doll Reagan To

Squid Game has officially broken records, becoming Netflix's biggest series launch by reaching more than 111 million viewers! We got the opportunity to speak to the voice behind the infamous Squid Game doll, Reagan To.

Reagan’s role has become a viral phenomenon. SNL even did a recent skit featuring her character. Also to note, she voices the daughter of the main female character. Reagan is no stranger to the small screen as she has multiple credits including skits on Jimmy Kimmel Live as a lead alongside big stars such as Channing Tatum, Rami Malek, Lena Waithe and Guillermo Rodriguez.

