Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

VIT-IV Hair Vitamin Infusion

items.[0].videoTitle
VIT-IV Topical Hair Vitamin Infusion
Posted at 8:51 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 08:51:40-05

What would YOU do, IF you worked at a huge BEAUTY company, invented a game-changing HAIR product, pitched it to the bosses each year, only to be REJECTED and told your product was “TOO GOOD!!!!” That IF they manufactured this “TOO GOOD” product, it would HALT the sales of ALL their other products Would you leave the company, so the rest of us could benefit from this “TOO GOOD” hair creation? Let’s find out! Joining us is Patty Goodie the co-founder of VIT-IV.

Special TV Offer:

Product: VitIV + comb

Special Pricing: $19 + Free Shipping + 100% money back guarantee

Retail Value: $29.99

Offer Good Through: February 28, 2022

Learn more by visiting their Website: www.shopvitiv.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com