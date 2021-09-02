Visit Tampa Bay Launches 3D Interactive Map

Utilizing cutting-edge game technology, Visit Tampa Bay launches its brand-new interactive map featuring custom stylized 3D models of downtown. The platform, designed by the Tampa Bay-based Imerza, allows users to navigate through nearly 1,700 buildings, landmarks, and the most popular sites in downtown Tampa.

Over half a million polygons are rendered in real-time on the platform, which is housed on VisitTampaBay.com. Landmarks featured include the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa Riverwalk, Tampa Theatre, Sparkman Wharf, Tampa Museum of Art and Glazer Children’s Museum, among others. Each location allows users to tap and learn more about its offerings.

