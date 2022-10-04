Visit Tampa Bay Creates 'Meet My Abuela' Series, Streaming Now

Visit Tampa Bay joins us to talk about their new series, highlighting Tampa’s historic Hispanic cultural heritage and showcasing the destination to potential travelers.

It's called "Meet My Abuela." It features real-life romantic scenarios in which optimistic couples must follow Hispanic tradition and receive approval from their grandmother to make their relationship official.

Viewers are immersed in the dating drama as the Abuela crashes the date to determine if the relationship sinks or swims.

"Meet My Abuela" is now streaming on Vix (the largest Spanish language streaming service), Vizio, XUMO, and YouTube.

For more information, head to VisitTampaBay.com.