Vintage St. Pete Volume II: Legends, Locations, Lifestyles" is the second in Bill DeYoung's series of St. Petersburg's "alt-history," stories about 20th century life in the Sunshine City - the stories you won't find in most history books.

'Vintage St. Pete Volume II: Legends, Locations, Lifestyles' includes 22 stories about life in St. Petersburg in the 20th century. It's "alt-history." From long-gone tourist attractions and big ideas that didn't pan out, to the complete backstories of iconic locations including the Vinoy, the Don CeSar, Haslam's Books and the Beach Theatre. Movie locations over the years, and the details behind both Bob Dylan's and Tom Petty's TV concert appearances at local hotels.

Readers will discover the city’s once-thriving dinner theater scene, the disastrous "Florida Aflame" outdoor drama that nearly bankrupted Pinellas County, and two long-gone and littleremembered tourist attractions, the Florida Wildlife Ranch and Criswell’s Money Museum, each of them run by local residents with oversized personalities.

Book launch: At 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Tombolo Books in St. Pete.

Bill DeYoung is Senior Writer and Editor at the St. Pete Catalyst. A St. Pete native, he is also the author of several other books including "Skyway: The True Story of Tampa Bay's Signature Bridge and the Man Who Brought it Down" and, of course, "Vintage St. Pete Volume I."